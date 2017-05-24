The Pope joked about Slovenian nut bread with Melania Trump. Here’s how to make it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:16 Four killed in Jackson County wreck 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate 1:46 Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV

