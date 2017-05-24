Graco recalls more than 25,000 child car seats

Graco has recalled more than 25,000 car seats after a test showed that they might not adequately restrain a child in a crash.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that 25,494 child car seats are affected by Graco’s recall, which is expected to begin July 17.
“During a test of the ... harness restraint ..., the webbing on certain My Ride 65 convertible car seats did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength,” Graco said.
The recall includes some models of the Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, according to the safety administration. The model numbers included are 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. The seats were produced in 2014.
Once the recall begins, Graco will notify dealers and owners of the problem and provide a replacement harness for free. People who own one of the soon-to-be recalled models can call Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.
Consumers also can get information from their car seats and enter it at a Graco recall website.
To contact the safety administration’s Safety Hotline, call 1-888-327-4236 or go to Safecar.gov.
Comments