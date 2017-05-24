Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss 1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 0:54 Tips on how to stay fit after retirement Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

