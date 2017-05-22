Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:23 Pascagoula shooting early Monday 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss 2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 2:28 Gulf Coast DE Isaiah Buggs breaks down his commitment to Alabama 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community 2:01 Special Olympics bocce ball competitors inspire friends Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

