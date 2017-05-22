Army vet’s service dog stolen after he was attacked by his wife’s ex

A 40-year-old Army veteran was attacked on the steps of his apartment building before two assailants stole his service dog, video surveillance shows.
Robert Lebron and his 8-month-old puppy Mala were returning home in the Bronx, New York, from the park on May 14 when two men ran up to them. Brian Cohen, Lebron’s wife’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly punched Lebron in the head. A second man grabbed the dog’s leash and fled, according to police.
Lebron had minor injuries but refused medical attention, according to ABC 11.
According to PIX11, Lebron served in Afghanistan after Sept. 11. He said the dog helps him deal with PTSD after his time as an Army Ranger.
“What she gives me I can't get from someone else: not a therapist or a family member or my friend,” Lebron said of Mala. “It's unconditional love.”
The dog has helped Lebron because he can take her everywhere with him, Lebron said. There is a $1,000 reward for return of the dog.
Cohen is not in custody. The second man involved in the incident has not been identified by police.
Comments