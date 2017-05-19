Syrian refugees will cook for you and tell their stories at a monthly supper club

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 1:27 Is RompHim the new summer clothing craze? 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 2:30 Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Syrian refugee families who have been relocated to South Florida are teaming up with a fundraising group that uses home-cooked meals to help them financially and socially as they adapt. The refugee women take turns cooking homemade Syrian delights and then enjoying the food and conversation along with the Syrian Supper Club of South Florida participants.

