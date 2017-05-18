A surveillance video captured the dramatic scene as a man on the corner of 35th and Prospect was hit by two cars, one of them a stolen van. The man was pinned by the cars and was rescued by a crowd of good samaritans on Friday, May 12, 2017. ASHOK KUNAR VIA FACEBOOK; Monty Davis, The Kansas City Star
May 18, 2017 8:24 AM

Man caught on video in the path of a violent car crash is saved by good Samaritans

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

Carlos Green, standing on a Kansas City sidewalk, was nearly killed last week when two vehicles collided and barreled side-by-side toward him.

Green tried to avoid the vehicles but couldn’t, and he became pinned between them on a sidewalk at the intersection of 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

One of the vehicles struck a pole, which toppled and just missed striking Green.

Video of the crash captured by a nearby surveillance camera shows numerous people flocking to help Green, working to release him.

“Everybody knows (Green). It’s a neighborhood thing,” Paul Berry, Green’s nephew, said at the intersection Wednesday. “Nowadays a lot of people are all about themselves, but I was glad to see that.”

Berry said Green is now walking on crutches and wears a cast. Days after the crash, Green had tears in his eyes as he recounted the help from community members, Berry said. “It could’ve been a lot worse.”

The vehicles came to a stop right outside Big D’s Liquor and Grocery. The store’s owner, Ashok Kunwar, marveled at Green’s fortune this week while viewing the video.

If the pole had fallen a few inches to the right, if people hadn’t helped to release Green as quickly, his fate may have been bleaker, Kunwar said.

“That guy was lucky he didn’t die,” he added.

