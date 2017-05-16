A couple was having sex in a van. Someone fired a shot and the man was dead.

A South Carolina couple’s love making session in a parked van ended in tragedy over the weekend, when someone shot a man while he was in the throes of passion.
The Charleston Post and Courier says it happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday in North Charleston and 34-year-old Ladontes Miller died at the scene. The woman who witnessed the shooting told police they were having sex when someone came up in a vehicle and shot Miller once, it was reported. The shooter fled in a vehicle.
Investigators told Charleston TV station WCSC that Miller was found slumped in the driver’s seat of the Mazda, with its engine still running. WCSC said the unnamed woman told police only that she was the victim's “friend.”
She was found “squatting behind the open driver's door when an officer arrived, her hands, face and dress covered in blood,” the Post And Courier reported.
Media outlets reported multiple witnesses heard the shot, and tried to help the woman out of the Mazda. But she pulled the door shut. “She then used narcotics in the back seat while Miller was dead in the front seat,” reported the Post and Courier.
No arrests had been announced Tuesday morning, reported station WTVD.
