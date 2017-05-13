It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:58 72-year-old USM graduate: “I wanted to stay young” 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:04 #EmptyTheTanks protest in Gulfport 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports' 1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44 Gulfport rallies to beat Oak Grove in Game 1 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com