He’s just a ‘normal dude,’ he says. Except he’s 14 and graduating from college.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:32 Heavy rain hits Biloxi 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 1:44 Gulfport rallies to beat Oak Grove in Game 1 3:01 Excellence on the field and in the classroom means scholarship offers from all 8 Ivy League schools 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Carson plans to graduate in May of 2017. He was the valedictorian when he graduated from Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com