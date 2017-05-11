A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 2:04 Homeless shelter stirs debate in Biloxi 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 2:25 61-year-old graduate: “I just want to keep learning” 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 2:31 Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl 3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock 3:54 Young man killed during Mardi Gras parade to receive posthumous degree from MGCCC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.