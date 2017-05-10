The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 0:43 Bison runs wild, before local cops forced to shoot it 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 3:54 Young man killed during Mardi Gras parade to receive posthumous degree from MGCCC 2:37 State flag flap divides Biloxi 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 2:31 Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl 1:00 Bug-3, Gecko-0 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided