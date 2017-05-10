Republicans: No outside investigation into Russian meddling needed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:00 Bug-3, Gecko-0 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 2:31 Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl 1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate