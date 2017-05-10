Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:16 Rare beer theft leaves owner feeling less than bubbly 1:00 Bug-3, Gecko-0 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 2:31 Watch Mississippi State, Richie Brown celebrate Egg Bowl 1:13 Santa's sleigh is a Wiggins fire truck Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful