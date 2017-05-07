What to do if a loved one is mentally ill? Often the only option is a nursing home.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:16 Gulfport earns 6A South State bid 1:24 Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 3:26 James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit 1:08 My Life With Willie Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Clara Gamargo talks about her son, Marquis Gamargo, in her home in Kansas City. Marquis, 24, has schizophrenia and the state of Missouri has guardianship of him and has placed him in a skilled nursing facility in Hannibal, Mo. Allison Long and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star