Gander Mountain to close all store nationwide

Gander Mountain posted on its website Friday that it is closing all of its stores and will liquidate its merchandise.
The website said gift cards will be accepted only until May 18.
The company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March and began the work to restructure the company and remain in business. In May, Camping World Holdings bought Gander Mountain and Overton’s.
Camping World sells, services and maintains new and used recreational vehicles along with products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Its other brand, Good Sam, offers RV services, protection plans and products.
It wasn’t clear Friday how Gander Mountain would fit into Camping World Holding’s business, although the company said this on its website:
“We at Gander Mountain believe that our best days are still ahead of us and we ask that you join us in welcoming and supporting this successful transition. Camping World shares the same passion for the outdoors as Gander Mountain and our customers, making for a great melding of businesses and outdoor communities.”
Traditional retailers, such as Gander Mountain, have suffered in recent years as more customers have shifted to online shopping. Some chains have shut down completely, while others have closed weaker stores.
