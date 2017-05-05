An alarm scared this car burglar away. But a security camera caught his face.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:24 Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 1:46 Kitten overload at Humane Society of South Mississippi 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries 3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them? 0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Todd Horn Sr. said his surveillance camera caught someone in his truck around 3 a.m. Tuesday in front of 217 Sunset Drive near Belleville. He is missing a car charger and some drill bits, but interrupted the man before anything else could be taken. Horn filed a report with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. He also shared the video on social media in hopes of identifying the man. Provided