What the @#$%: Kraft salutes moms who curse in front of their kids in Mother’s Day ad

If you’re a mom that’s let a few swear words fly around your children, Kraft is here to tell you, it’s OK.
Kraft, in a Mother’s Day commercial for its popular Macaroni & Cheese product, claims that 74 percent of moms curse in front of their children. And the brand hired Melissa Mohr, author of “Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing” to give moms some alternatives to cursing while using the familiar orange noodle to bleep her actual curse words.
“Here’s to swearing like a mother,” Mohr says at the end of the ad.
A 2009 story in The Telegraph pegged the number of parents who swear in front of their kids at 9 in 10.
“We thought, ‘What better way to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day than celebrating the perfectly imperfect side of motherhood and give mom a set of tools on this day?’ ” Rachel Drof, marketing director for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese told Ad Week.
Benjamin Bergen, a professor at UC San Diego, said “Go ahead, curse in front of your kids,” in an editorial piece for the Los Angeles Times, arguing that there is no “proof that exposure to ordinary profanity — four-letter words — causes any sort of direct harm.”
Bergen wrote “What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves” and his opinion has been widely cited in news articles.
There are still some drawbacks to swearing in front of your kids. In 2014, a South Carolina woman was arrested for swearing in front of her children at a grocery store. She faced disorderly conduct charges.
Steven Pinker, the author of the 2007 book “The Stuff of Thought: Language as a Window Into Human Nature,” told Elle that excessive cursing dilutes the emotional effect normally gained by using a swear word. “When it is overused, the word shifts from taboo to normal and doesn’t have the same effect.”
