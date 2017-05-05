An officer didn’t arrest a child stealing $2 shoes. Now everyone wants to help her.

When Officer Che Milton responded to a call on Feb. 18 during his first week as a new Atlanta police officer, the case seemed open and shut: a girl had been caught trying to shoplift at the nearby Family Dollar store.
But when he arrived, Milton found a 12-year-old girl in tears over trying to steal a $2 pair of shoes. Crying, she told Milton that the shoes were supposed to be for her 5-year-old sister, to help a family who couldn’t afford even that.
Milton, instead of arresting the girl, asked her to take him to her home instead, he later told CNN. When he arrived, he found a house nearly empty of possessions, with only a sofa and sheets on the floor instead of mattresses or beds. The girl’s mother, who was there when they arrived, told the officer that though her husband worked, she couldn’t afford to with several children to take care of and no daycare money to spare.
“I saw the conditions. There was no food in the house and the kids were there,” Milton told CNN.
Moved, the officer drove to a restaurant and bought four pizzas to bring back to the house. But even after he left the 12-year-old girl and her family that day, Milton couldn’t stop thinking about the home he had seen, he told WSB-TV. He called the Division of Family and Children Services and asked if there was a social worker who could help.
“I have made mistakes in my life also,” he told CNN. He also started going back to the house and bringing more goods, CNN reported, including diapers for the toddlers and clothes for everyone. Even when he didn’t have items in hand, Milton said he would stop by, just to check in on them.
When a fellow officer in the department found out about Milton’s trips, the police department called him in, Milton told the network. But instead of disciplining him, as he feared, the department decided to share his story instead, WREG reported.
The post on Facebook described Milton’s encounter with the would-be shoplifter and added that “not only is he here to enforce the law but also to go the extra mile and be a bigger part of the community he is policing,” it read.
Hundreds of residents liked the post and commented in response, asking how they could help. Offers of more clothes, toys and shoes poured in, as well as employment offers for the mother and questions for how people could donate daycare hours.
The department responded with posts including the six children’s sizes and thanking the community for their help.
“You ALL are amazing and we appreciate it,” they wrote.
Milton in particular was overwhelmed by the response, he said.
“I really, really appreciate all the kind words. From the bottom of my heart,” Milton told WSB-TV.
