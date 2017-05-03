She lost 2 children in 6 weeks – 1 after a car accident and the other from despair

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 3:17 Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Kristina Harms, mother of Lauren Jenkins,17, thinks the State Highway Patrol should have spent more time looking for her daughter the night of her wreck. She wants to push for a new state law that would require law enforcement agencies to continue to search for minors in hit-and-run accidents until they are found. Jenkins, 17, died after a car crash in North Raleigh. She left the scene of the accident, and her body was found in the woods nearby two days later. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com