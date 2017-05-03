His rare voice took him from a McDonald’s drive-thru to standing-room only crowds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 3:17 Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Edgar Sanfeliz-Botta is graduating from Florida International University with a bachelor’s in music, but a few years ago he was a Cuban immigrant working in a McDonalds. Roberta David, a professional choral director, heard him sing and insisted he get a degree. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald