Restaurant employees did not sing ‘F--- the Police’ to officers, investigation finds

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 1:42 Wind, sand and rising water bring weather risk 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 1:24 Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

David Harris of Smithfield's Chicken 'n Bar-B-Q addresses allegations by Raleigh police officers that employees sang 'F--- the Police' while officers were in a store located at 4000 Jones Sausage Road store Friday. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com