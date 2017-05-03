Video shows police officer’s valiant rescue of a 4-year-old who fell into a pond

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:42 Woman accused of decapitation makes first court appearance 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:46 Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III is now the fourth Bishop of Biloxi 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:16 Campaigning by air Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Video shows how Topeka Police Officer Aaron Bulmer sprang into action when he saw a 4-year-old boy fall into a pond Sunday at Central Park Community Center. Video courtesy of the Topeka Police Department Topeka Police Department