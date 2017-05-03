Officer grabbed and Tased high school students on surveillance video, attorney says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:16 Campaigning by air 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:46 Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III is now the fourth Bishop of Biloxi 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:36 Retired Gulfport coach can't stay away from the track 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A police officer is accused of using excessive force when handling a student at Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 3. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis, who represents Que’chawn Wade, 14, released surveillance footage from the school as part of the court proceedings. The footage shows officer Steve Shaulis from Churchill Police Department pull Wade by his collar after the teen “called him a vile name,” according to Hollis. Todd Hollis/Woodland Hills High School via Storyful