May 02, 2017 5:00 PM

Yum or gross? Will pickle juice soda become a ‘really big dill’?

By Brian Murphy

The shelves at Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop are stocked with sodas of seemingly every color and flavor. The store, which has two locations in Pennsylvania and one in Ohio, claims to have the largest glass bottle soda pop selection western Pennsylvania.

Now the shop has one more flavor, one they expect to be a “really big dill”: Pickle Juice Soda.

The 12-ounce bottles are made with pure sugar cane, according to the shop’s website. Demand is so high that the store is asking for five days for processing for online orders. And you’ll have to pay a pretty penny: It costs $9.99 to buy a bottle online.

“If you’re the kind of pickle lover who relishes all things pickle, then this is going to be a really big dill,” according to the pun-filled website.

Amazon is filled with pickle juice beverages and products, including Pickle Juice Original Recipe Sport, Pickle Juice Extra Strength Shots and Bob’s Dill Pickle Sport Ice Pops.

Drinking pickle juice has several health benefits, including helping to prevent cramps. Here are eight things you need to know before drinking pickle juice, according to Delish.

