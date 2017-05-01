‘Jesus, please let this baby breathe’: Kids rescued from flipped car in flood waters

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 0:52 Fresh produce springs up in Ceres cafeterias 1:46 Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III is now the fourth Bishop of Biloxi 0:46 Bus sitting on tracks at Main Street Monday was accident re-creation 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:25 ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Two children were pulled alive from an overturned car trapped in a torrent of flood water in Texas, when a group of passers-by pulled together to help, using tools and their bare hands to pry open the doors and get inside. The incident took place near Myrtle Springs, according to reports, when the family of Phillip Ocheltree, leaving their home to escape flooding, “hydroplaned” off the wet road and flipped into a ditch. Tom Mitchell via Storyful