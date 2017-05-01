‘Jesus, please let this baby breathe’: Kids rescued from flipped car in flood waters

Good Samaritans helped save two children from a car that had flipped on the side of a road as storms rocked Myrtle Springs, Texas over the weekend.
The video shows a harrowing rescue scene, with people rushing around an overturned vehicle on the side of the road, partially submerged in water. The group of people worked to wrench open the door to the vehicle to save two children that were strapped in the back seat.
The father of the kids, Phillip Ocheltree, was driving on Saturday amid heavy flooding when his vehicle hydroplaned off the road as he tried to escape the weather. He made it out of the car but his two kids were trapped inside.
His son Marshal was pulled from the vehicle and one of the strangers who had stopped to help gave the boy CPR. His daughter Addyson was then pulled from the car. The entire scene was caught on video, and a woman can be heard in the background praying.
“Dear Jesus, please let this baby breathe,” the woman repeated.
According to a Facebook post from Ocheltree, his son Marshal was in excellent condition as of Sunday and was released from the hospital Monday. Addy was breathing on her own but was still in the hospital on Monday.
“All scans and tests say it looks promising,” Ocheltree wrote.
A YouCaring page has been set up to help cover the family’s medical expenses.
“I can’t thank you all enough who came into the water and saved my children your a blessing thank you all so much,” Ocheltree wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all for your support and prayers the man upstairs is hearing them loud and clear.”
