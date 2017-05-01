She allegedly ran an illegal poker parlor in her home. She was just robbed. She's 71.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:01 West Sacramento parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 4:55 True impact of BP oil spill won’t be known for years 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:29 Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 2:25 ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 1:23 Biloxi needs more events at MGM Park, but how? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Surveillance video shows a 71-year-old being held at gunpoint and thrown to the ground in Cherryville, N.C. Investigators believe the robber was targeting cash from the poker machines located in the basement. Gaston County Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying one of the armed assailants. Gaston County Police Department