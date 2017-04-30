Grandmother agonizes over videos showing the torture of a boy she was unable to save

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 4:55 True impact of BP oil spill won’t be know for years 1:29 Pass Christian house the perfect place for a family gathering 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:35 Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:17 David Baria explains what you can do to keep BP money on the Coast 0:51 St. Martin's Daphane White talks about '17 season 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In a recurring dream, Judy Conway saves her grandson Adrian Jones then wakes up, shaken, the moment after shooting Adrian's father and stepmother. Seven-year-old Adrian was abused and ultimately fed to pigs on the Kansas City, Kan., property where the family lived in 2015. Adrian's father, Michael A. Jones, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced Wednesday, avoiding a trial and robbing Conway of learning what happened in the home where her grandson died. Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Laura Bauer. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star