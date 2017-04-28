He walked into a coffee shop, told a Republican, ‘You are safe’, then drew a machete

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:48 Land a record swordfish and win $300,000 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 0:52 Relay For Life Survivors lap 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 1:12 Harrison Central defeats George County 9-3 5:26 Lorel Malone's mother talks about his death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Transylvania University President Seamus Carey, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray and Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard discuss assault on campus that sent one student to a local hospital. meads@herald-leader.com