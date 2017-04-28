Parents of baby born after head-on wreck say God had a purpose — hope and forgiveness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 5:26 Lorel Malone's mother talks about his death 2:44 Moss Point school officials speak about the death of Lorel Malone 1:12 Harrison Central defeats George County 9-3 1:12 Saints fans for 50 years 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jevon and Julie spent over 10 years trying to get pregnant. When the Air Force couple found out on Mother’s Day 2016 that they were having a baby it was the happiest time of their life. But in October they were hit head-on in a car crash. They all survived the crash, including baby Juliana, who was born three months premature. As 2017 begins, the family is preparing to leave the hospital with their baby daughter. Tammy Ljungblad, Eric Adler and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star