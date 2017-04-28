He posted a Craigslist ad for two slaves. Now he’s suspended.

The picture inside a Florida high school classroom was innocent enough. But the caption put on it on a Craigslist ad – not so much.
An unnamed senior at Fleming Island High School posted a Craigslist ad with a photo that showed two of his classmates at their desks with the title: “TWO SLAVES FOR SALE – $470,” according to News 4 Jax.
“Two healthy negro slavegals for sale. Good condition and hard work ethic!” the ad read. “If you need another pair of hands around the farm/house, you’re in luck!”
It listed the location as the Fleming Island Plantation.
The ad has been taken down, but the school district suspended the male student for 10 days, have referred him to an alternative high school and it’s possible the school board will expel him, according to 10 News.
“We do not tolerate this type of behavior and we are disheartened that any of our students would be subject to discrimination. Fleming Island High School administration and district leadership are working together to create a schoolwide plan of action to strengthen the climate and culture while celebrating the school’s diversity,” Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. “We encourage parents and guardians to take the time to talk to their child about this important matter.”
The school also referred the issue to the police, who said a crime had not been committed.
A self-identified cousin of one of the women in the picture called the ad “disgusting, ignorant and plain disrespectful” on Facebook.
“What if hypothetically speaking a weirdo reached out to the clown who posted this on Craigslist asking to purchase my little cousin and the other young lady shown in the pic?” she wrote. “Was he going to tell them to make the transaction or just say it was a ‘joke.’ ”
