Told they missed jury duty, they were duped into paying thousands to avoid jail

A nationwide scam involving callers representing themselves as federal judges ordering residents to pay fines for missing jury duty has claimed two victims in Charlotte – big ones.
According to court officials, after being convinced that the calls were legitimate, the residents paid $8,000 and $9,000, respectively, to avoid arrest. One of the victims was elderly.
“They feel duped, and I feel bad for them,” said Stephen Baldwin, who is heading up the investigation for the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Charlotte. “I was thinking of what would happen if my grandma got a call. When you target these kinds of people, I got no time for you.”
Presiding U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney said the scammers are telling those targeted that by skipping jury duty, they face arrest and jail if they don’t immediately pay up using prepaid debit cards available at drug stores and other outlets. The victims also are told they can get refunds if they show up in court at a later date.
Most folks recognize the con. But not all. Baldwin said there have been victims across the Southeast, and that the Atlanta offices of the marshal’s service, the Secret Service and the FBI are leading the investigation.
In the meantime, Whitney wants residents to know that though skipping jury duty is no trivial matter, no federal judge will be calling to threaten them about it. Nor will a judge assess a fine of any kind over the phone.
