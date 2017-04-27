When a car flipped into the water, these high school kids went into rescue mode

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:55 Even dinosaurs show unconditional love 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 3:35 A look at the iconic Brett Favre jorts photo from behind the lens 3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tyler Guthrie and Tucker Johnson were driving around looking for something to do Saturday night when they saw a car flip into a pond near Carlyle, IL. The driver was trapped, disoriented and screaming. Water pressure kept them from opening the door. The two seniors from Carlyle High figured it out and saved a life. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com