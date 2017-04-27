She lives alone, mows her grass and does all her cleaning – and she’s almost 100

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:55 Even dinosaurs show unconditional love 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 0:28 George County’s McKinnley Jackson among best freshmen in nation 2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio 3:35 A look at the iconic Brett Favre jorts photo from behind the lens Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Maude Dobrinic, of Maryville, is turning 100 on Sunday, April 30, but it wouldn't seem like it. She lives in the same Maryville home she and her husband built in the 1960s, drives, mows most of her lawn, does all of her own cooking and cleaning and still works in her garden. snagy@bnd.com