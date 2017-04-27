Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 3:35 A look at the iconic Brett Favre jorts photo from behind the lens 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 1:43 MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio 0:56 Seniors take to the skies with Ageless Aviation 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful