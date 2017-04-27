On his birthday, his 13-year-old sister hugged him. Then he shot her in the head

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 3:35 A look at the iconic Brett Favre jorts photo from behind the lens 1:43 MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:56 Seniors take to the skies with Ageless Aviation 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Benita Collier speaks to the media about the death of a 13-year-old girl who police said was fatally shot by her brother, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Matias Ocner For the Herald