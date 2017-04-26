A Taser, pepper spray, tear gas wouldn't stop him; he finally died from a bullet

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:38 How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene. Laura Corley and Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph