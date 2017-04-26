When the local Blockbuster closed, these parents built a ‘store’ for autistic son

One Texas family went all out to help their autistic son cope with the closure of their local Blockbuster store.
Hector Andres Zuniga, 20, was a regular at the Blockbuster in Mission, Texas, visiting at least twice a week, according to HuffPost, to rent movies featuring cartoon characters like Barney and Elmo.
But Blockbuster, the once-ubiquitous movie rental chain with more than 9,000 stores in the country, declared bankruptcy and began closing its stores. At least 10 still operate in the United States today, according to The Washington Post. Alan Payne owns eight of them, including seven in Alaska and one in Texas.
He closed the Mission, Texas, store earlier this month.
And that was a big deal for the Zuniga family, especially Hector Andres.
“He’s all heat. He’s very tender, but like anyone else, he has bad days. And we knew one of those bad days were around the corner when we found out that the Blockbuster was about to close,” his father, Hector, told HuffPost.
So the family did something about it. They purchased many of Hector Andres favorite titles, a rack and signs and set up a “store” in their home.
Hector Andres’ brother, Javier, posted his older brother’s reaction on Twitter. His post has collected more than 123,000 likes.
“My autistic brother was sad that Block Buster (sic) was closing down so my parents made a mini one at home for him,” Javier tweeted in all caps.
MY AUTISTIC BROTHER WAS SAD THAT BLOCK BUSTER WAS CLOSING DOWN SO MY PARENTS MADE A MINI ONE AT HOME FOR HIM! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B4oo74NBvi— jaavii (@Javiii_Zuniga) April 23, 2017
“It’s hard for my son to express emotions. But when he saw the room, his eyes were as big as saucers,” Zuniga told HuffPost.
