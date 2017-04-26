Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:38 How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com