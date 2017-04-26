She called police more than 40 times about teens harassing her. Then she shot one.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 2:38 How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries 2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 3:25 Hugh Freeze talks football recruiting, Chad Kelly in Pascagoula 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Bridgett Marcus spoke April 25, 2017, opposing bond for Elizabeth Cannon, the woman accused of shooting Marcus' 15-year-old son Vernon in the head Jan. 6, 2017, outside Cannon's Bloomfield Drive home in south Macon, Ga. Marcus spoke about her son's injuries and his recovery, saying, "I want justice." Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph