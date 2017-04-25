‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:08 Biloxi bats come alive 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Andrew Evans, program concierge with Hilton Head Health, talks about performing CPR on Amber Moloney, a 22-year-old intern with the facility, who went into cardiac arrest while exercising in February. Delayna Earley Staff video