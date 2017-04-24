4 arrested during marijuana ‘smoke-in’ protest at U.S. Capitol

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 0:32 Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance 2:00 Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly' 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gathering to support marijuana legalization, advocates spoke about their experiences with cannabis before four lit up in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2017. Josh Magness jmagness@mcclatchydc.com