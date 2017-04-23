5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:13 Mississippi Gulf Coast March For Climate Science 3:24 Gilbert Mason's 'struggle' for equality honored 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:05 Biloxi Black Beach Weekend traffic 1:42 Biloxi Black Beach Weekend 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 1:08 Biloxi bats come alive 4:46 Plastic, trash remain a danger for marine life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com