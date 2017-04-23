Are those golf balls in the potatoes? A recall says that hash browns may be tainted

McCain Foods recalled two brands of its frozen Southern Style Hash Browns because they might have too much in common with golf balls.
As in there might be pieces of the putted in the potatoes.
McCain’s recalling Harris Teeter Southern Style Hash Browns and Roundy’s Southern Style Hash Browns, both sold in 2-pound bags, after finding the products “may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials, that despite our stringent supply standards may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make this product,” the recall notice said.
No explanation was given how this happened.
Of course, this recall touches the state that’s home to the Professional Golf Association headquarters, half the PGA Tour players, where “Caddyshack” was filmed and declares on a license plate it’s the “Golf Capital of the World.”
Florida is one of seven states where the Harris Teeter brand was distributed. The other places where you might find a golf ball after a slice on the course or on your plate of Harris Teeter are Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.
The Roundy’s brand went only to Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets in Illinois and Wisconsin.
The recalled bags were produced Jan. 19 and have a production code of B170119. McCain requests consumers throw away the frozen hash browns or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments