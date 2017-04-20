Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 4:46 Plastic, trash remain a danger for marine life 1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 0:26 Rep. Steve. Palazzo protested 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:30 Gulfport woman uses her art to cope with husband's death Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates