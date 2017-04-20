Dive bar dwarfed by new apartments refuses to close: ‘You’re not going to push us around’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 0:26 Rep. Steve. Palazzo protested 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:30 Gulfport woman uses her art to cope with husband's death 1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission 1:24 Robert Warrens exhibit pokes fun at the environmental status quo 1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

This Central Avenue dive bar plans to stay put even as workers just a few feet away cocoon the building with a new five-story apartment development. elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com