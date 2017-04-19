‘Need some help?’ Patriots’ Gronkowski crashes Spicer’s White House press briefing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:30 Gulfport woman uses her art to cope with husband's death 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:10 East Central slugfest stuns Pirates 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better 0:22 Bay High brothers dunk over Pascagoula 2:45 Bayou View Elementary third grade got 'ants in their pants' 1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski interrupted Sean Spicer during Wednesday's press briefing at the White House. The Patriots were at the White House to be honored for their Super Bowl victory. The White House