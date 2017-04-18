Her 11-year-old daughter was shot. But she believes ‘God directed that bullet’

Morgan Kuiper loves jumping and reading on the trampoline in her family’s backyard in Michigan. But a typical evening for the Kuiper family changed suddenly on Saturday.
Morgan was outside when her parents heard a scream, and the 11-year-old came running up to the house with a bloody shoulder, according to WOOD TV.
“She just said, ‘My arm is numb, my arm is numb, I can’t feel my arm.’ And she was bleeding a little bit in the shoulder. Not a ton,” Missy Kuiper told WOOD TV. “We didn’t know what to think what it was until she had said, ‘I had heard some gunshots.’”
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office told Michigan Live that a group of people nearby were shooting targets, and one bullet missed both the targets and the backstops placed behind them. That bullet struck Morgan in the shoulder when she was playing in the backyard.
The Kuipers rushed Morgan to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet. Morgan is now recovering at home.
“It was something that will never happen again and we believe that God directed that bullet to go to her but into the right spot that nothing was damaging,” Missy Kuiper told WOOD TV.
Local officials told WOOD TV there is no ordinance prohibiting shooting in residential areas in the Kuiper’s neighborhood. The shooters are cooperating with authorities, who have not yet decided whether charges will be filed, according to Michigan Live.
