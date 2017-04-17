Why we continue to fly with airlines who treat us terribly

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

3:26 United passenger attorney: Airlines have bullied us, and Dao is 'the guy to stand up for passengers'

2:18 Growing plants and peace of mind

1:23 Biloxi needs more events at MGM Park, but how?

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

1:10 East Central slugfest stuns Pirates

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

2:14 MGCCC welder wins state competition