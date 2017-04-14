Pushing a woman to safety, a bouncer was run over by a man fleeing an unpaid bill, police say

A bouncer at a local bar in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has died from injuries he sustained in late March after he was run over by a patron who had not paid his bill, according to officials.
Joseph Curtis, 53, was in a medically-induced coma since the March 16 incident before dying April 7. In the incident, he suffered a lacerated kidney, fractured vertebra and internal bleeding, per the Orlando Sun Sentinel.
Meanwhile, the man driving the car that hit Curtis, Diego Salazar Uribe, has entered a plea of not guilty in court to charges of attempted murder.
On March 16, Uribe was dining and drinking at Ocean’s 11 Sports Lounge & Grill, north of Miami. When he attempted to pay his bill with a debit card, the card was declined, according to CBS Miami. Curtis then escorted Uribe to his car so he could get another form of payment.
However, Uribe got into his car and did not come out, despite Curtis “banging” on the window, according to arrest records. Uribe then pulled out of his parking spot quickly in reverse. As he did so, Curtis pushed a woman in the parking lot out of the way, apparently afraid that she might be hit. Uribe then pulled forward and drove into Curtis, knocking him over. He then drove over Curtis’s body before leaving the scene, according to witnesses’ accounts.
According to the Orlando Sun Sentinel, Curtis was initially reported to be in “grave condition,” with prosecutors telling the court that it was unclear whether he would ever be able to walk again.
Uribe was charged with attempted murder. His plea of not guilty was entered April 11, after Curtis’s death, but it is unclear if the charges will be upgraded. Per the Sun Sentinel, Uribe was arrested twice in 2016 for dining and dashing at local restaurants. There was also an active warrant for his arrest for driving with a suspended license.
Meanwhile, Curtis’s daughter, Demetria Curtis, told the Sun Sentinel that she and her son are struggling with the loss both emotionally and financially, as his work as a bouncer was their main source of income.
“He was a big macho man, but one of those macho men with a big heart,” she said. “He was everybody’s hero.”
